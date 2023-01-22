IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He set season highs in shots taken (29), shots made (17) and points scored (44), leading the third-quarter comeback from a 12-point deficit. His eight threes made was a Wolves high for the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Threes made by Edwards, a season high by a Wolves player this season.
36-30 Minnesota's edge in bench scoring, led by Nathan Knight's 19.
16-7 Minnesota's edge on the break.
