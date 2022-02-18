In another sign that travel is returning to pre-pandemic patterns, Delta Air Lines is resuming hot meals in first class as well as increasing free snack options for all passengers from two to four on domestic flights.

Starting in March, the Atlanta-based carrier's first-class customers on most flights of 900 miles or more will again be served hot meals. Domestically, hot meals were reintroduced last year to First Class and Delta One customers on some coast-to-coast flights. International passengers are served hot entrees on Delta flights of 6.5 hours or more.

Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, paused onboard service in March 2020 as COVID-19 swept the country. Since April 2021, Delta has been gradually reintroducing food and beverage service.

The first-class menu highlights include ginger beer-braised osso buco, wild mushroom ravioli, chicken cacciatore and French bread pizza. Desserts may include ricotta cheesecake, frozen Greek yogurt with cherry syrup, and a strawberry, rhubarb and pretzel tart.

Additionally, first-class customers departing Atlanta may have the option of barbecue beef short ribs from local favorite Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

For all passengers, Delta is offering four free snack options: Biscoff cookies, almonds, Rold Gold pretzels and the Kate's Real Food dark chocolate cherry & almond bar. Delta previously offered two free snacks