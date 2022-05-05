Vista Outdoor is splitting into two business. One will combine its ammunition businesses, including Federal in Anoka, and the other focusing on outdoor products.

The process of splitting the company is expected to conclude in 2023, Vista, also headquartered in Anoka, said in its release on first quarter earnings.

Names for the companies haven't been decided. The ammunition company — which also includes the Remington ammunition brand — will remain headquartered in Anoka and be lead by Jason Vanderbrink, the current president of Vista's Sporting Products group.

The outdoor products group — which will include the brands CamelBak, Bell, Giro, Camp Chef, Bushnell and others — will be headquartered in in Bozeman, Mont., and led by current Vista CEO Chris Metz.

Metz called the deal "bittersweet" in an interview after the company's earnings call with analysts. The company has made seven acquisitions in the last two years, and the stock has rallied from below $5 a share in August of 2019 to nearly $40 today.

Despite the share price rise increase, Metz and Vista's board felt the market was still undervaluing Vista as a whole.

"It was largely because the two businesses are distinct and different enough that they both would benefit from having their own focus, their own tailored capital allocation philosophy and a different investment community would be interested in each asset class in of itself," Metz said.

"I think it will largely be it will be a good thing for all constituents," Metz said.