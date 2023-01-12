An Anoka man received the maximum 40-year sentence Thursday in Hennepin County District Court for pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend last July inside her Brooklyn Center home.

Michael Isaac Klinger, 37, fatally shot Katie Anne Fredrickson, a 34-year-old mother, on July 31. He was arrested a few hours later with multiple stolen guns, nearly a pound of meth and more than $5,000 in cash. Hennepin County Judge Jay Quam gave him the maximum penalty under law after Klinger pleaded guilty in late December to second-degree murder.

The sentencing was announced in a full courtroom after 11 emotional victim impact statements Thursday morning. He was also sentenced after he pleaded guilty to an illegal weapons charge for shooting and killing an ex-girlfriend's young chocolate Labrador retriever just days before Fredrickson's murder.

He shot the dog while the woman was walking in south Minneapolis along 34th Street near Nicollet Avenue, according to the charges.

His five-year sentence for the illegal weapons charge runs concurrent to his sentence for murder. He's expected to serve 26 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Klinger's attorney Emmett Donnelly did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fredrickson was found by first responders on a couch with two gunshot wounds to the chest and she was declared dead at the scene. Police spoke with one man who told police that he heard Klinger and his "off-again-on-again" girlfriend arguing, followed by gunfire.

Officers arrested Klinger in St. Louis Park and seized four handguns — three of them stolen — nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine and $5,360 in cash. In his hotel room police found ammunition and magazines.

Klinger was previously convicted of three illegal weapons possession and a first-degree drug crime.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.