The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the death of an inmate last week is under investigation.
In a news release issued Sunday, the county said that an unresponsive man was found in his cell by detention deputies Thursday at 1:07 a.m. EMS provided life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead.
The man has not been identified. Sheriff James Stuart wrote that their thoughts and prayers were with the family.
"This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner," James wrote in the release.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey.
