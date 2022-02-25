Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo will not seek re-election and will retire at the end of the year.

Palumbo, who made the announcement Friday, has served as the county attorney since 2011. When he steps down in December, it will mark the end of a 45-year career in the attorney's office where he worked as an assistant county attorney in civil, criminal, family and juvenile divisions before ascending to top prosecutor.

"I have been fortunate to have worked with, and been guided by, so many professional people in Anoka County throughout the years," Palumbo said in a statement. "The attorneys and the staff in this office have been exceptional in their performance and dedication. My years here have been a wonderful learning experience that has helped me serve the people of Anoka County."

Under his leadership, the attorney's office created the county's first specialty drug court and secured a federal grant to expand a special court program supporting veterans struggling with chemical or mental health issues. His office also launched initiatives to combat elder abuse, domestic violence and the opioid epidemic through community outreach, education and specialized prosecution.

In 2010 he received the Public Attorney Award of Excellence from the Minnesota State Bar Association, and was named an Attorney of the Year in 2013 by Minnesota Lawyer.

"I was taught very early on that every time you pick up a file, that's somebody's life," he told the publication.

Palumbo, 69, served as chairman of the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council, and was also active in the community. He was a past president of the Anoka Ramsey Community College Foundation Board, was on the board of directors at Fogerty Ice Arena, and a member of Anoka Technical College Advisory Committee.

He served as a coach and judge for the Minnesota High School Mock Trial program. Palumbo also was a board member of the Northeast YMCA and volunteered time for numerous Anoka County charities.

Palumbo was named Volunteer of the Year in 2006 by the Lawyers Board of Professional Responsibility.

Palumbo, a St. Paul native, also appeared in productions at Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake.