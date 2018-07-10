487823091

An evening designed for fun

The new Cocktails by Design series, hosted by the University of Minnesota's Goldstein Museum of Design, offers partygoers an opportunity to sample craft food and drink and connect with folks in the Twin Cities creative community, all while supporting the museum's work. Each event also features designs by a U student. "Let's Pop for Summer" was held at creative agency Knock Inc. in Minneapolis. The museum is named for sisters Harriet and Vetta Goldstein, who taught students to appreciate the beauty around them.