As police around the country grapple with their role in the coronavirus response, they are confronted with another challenge: keeping their own officers safe.

The New York Police Department has already had more than 2,700 police officers and civilian workers call out sick with flu-like symptoms, according to news reports — or roughly about 9 % of the nation's largest police force. Cities from Tampa Bay to Boston to Los Angeles have also had officers become ill with the virus. And a St. Paul police sergeant tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from vacation last week, according to a department e-mail obtained by the Star Tribune.

He received the diagnosis before returning to work and assured colleagues that health officials do not believe he could have infected anyone before he left. The sergeant, a veteran investigator in the department's gun and gang unit, is now quarantined for two weeks alongside his immediate family.

"Like most of you, I accept the risks that come with this job, but I refuse to unnecessarily risk my family or the public," he wrote, adding that he has no underlying health conditions. "I don't mind being sick, but I'm infuriated that perhaps someone else's negligence may have caused me to get sick ... Please remember how easily this virus infects, even when an individual does not have symptoms."

Across the river in Minneapolis, two police officers tested negative for coronavirus, a department spokesman confirmed, as calls grow louder for strengthening protections of cops and other front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

The two officers were sent home after showing symptoms of the virus that has raced around the world, killing more than 800 people in the United States alone. MPD spokesman John Elder on Wednesday said that the officers self-quarantined until they learned that they did not have the virus, but he didn't name them nor reveal their current assignments.

What is not clear is whether the officers began showing symptoms while on the job or when they were at home.

Elder said the department hasn't yet considered testing officers as a precautionary step. "If we have people who are ill, we're sending them to their medical providers," he said. The department has assembled an internal task force of officers and civilian staff to deal with coronavirus, he said.

In St. Paul, Chief Todd Axtell temporarily reinstituted the no-beard policy, ordering officers to shave their facial hair so masks would properly seal around their mouths. Patrol officers have been equipped with gloves, safety glasses and hand sanitizer, while detectives were instructed to keep an extra uniform in their office, should they be needed to replace 911 responders who fall sick.

"I think they're doing the best they can with the resources they have," Police Federation President Paul Kuntz said of top brass' response. "We have all the stuff we need and have plans to get more."

New guidelines include recalibrating work schedules to limit interactions between officers on opposite shifts and enhanced social distancing techniques in the field, such as interviewing individuals outside their home, rather than inside.

"When people call 911, our officers are going to respond — it might just look a little different," said department spokesman Steve Linders. "We're going to be there for [residents] when they need us."

The Saint Paul Fire Department on Friday plans to swear in 17 new firefighters a month early as the capitol city scrambles to push more first responders on the street to bolster response efforts. Twenty-three additional trainees will graduate during their original ceremony April 24. Meanwhile, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher issued directives requiring patrol deputies to don N95 masks while they are out of their squad car on service calls that might require them to get within 6 feet of a person. Anyone arrested by their agency will also be placed in a surgical mask — whether they have symptoms or not — before being booked into jail.

"Being on the "front lines" against an invisible enemy is something we are not accustomed to," Fletcher wrote in an e-mail to staff on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, this enemy is equally deadly to the ones we normally see. You must protect yourself and your family for the next 100 days."

On Thursday, a coalition of lawmakers and union officials held a news conference at the state capital to drum up support for expanding workers' compensation protections for cops, firefighters, nurses and corrections officers who test positive for COVID-19. Without these protections, first responders must prove that they contracted the virus on the job to qualify for paid sick benefits, the coalition said.

"I'm ashamed that we're asking them not only to put their physical health on the line for us, but also their financial health," said Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud. He and other speakers urged Gov. Tim Walz to issue an executive order creating a "worker's comp presumption" for affected first responders.

Proponents hoped those protections would be rolled into the $300 million emergency coronavirus aid package that Minnesota legislators are expected to pass Thursday, but it wasn't included.

After Gov. Tim Walz's announcement last week ordering the closure of most nonessential businesses, police leaders issued a departmentwide directive outlining a series of guidelines and procedures aimed at limiting officers' exposure.

Like most police departments, Minneapolis has started issuing its patrol officers gloves and reusable masks, although they haven't been offered guidance on when they should be used. Homicide detectives, who haven't been given masks, have been forced to change their investigative techniques: for instance, keeping their distance at crime scenes and instructing masked officers how to examine a dead body and look for evidence nearby. And interviews with suspects and witnesses are now mostly being done in the field, instead of bringing them back to the station.

Elder said the pandemic has affected the department's daily operations — a number of upcoming public events have been postponed or canceled, including its annual awards ceremony — but that a current recruit class will go on as scheduled, graduating sometime this summer.

Efforts to contact the Minneapolis Police Federation for comment were unsuccessful.

Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a statement this week that the department has begun to shift its patrol priorities based on the "expertise of our public health officials" to "optimize the benefits to all."

"We will continue to look after our city by keeping it safe and we will lean into spaces that will allow us to assist our most vulnerable populations with an emphasis on our seniors and those experiencing homelessness," he said.

If officers from a particular shift become ill, the department will backfill their positions with detectives and members of specialized units like the Community Engagement Team. Elder said the department also has mutual aid agreements with other local law enforcement agencies to help fill service gaps.

"(If) St. Paul gets hit, you may see Minneapolis officers in St. Paul, and vice versa," Elder said, while adding that an internal audit revealed that fewer officers had called out sick in recent weeks than during the same period last year. "We're not seeing this rash of sickness that some people were expecting."