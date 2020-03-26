The Minnesota Legislature was poised to approve an emergency coronavirus aid package Thursday that would direct more than $300 million to fight the pandemic and help people and businesses struggling financially.

The bill passed the House on a bipartisan 99-4 vote after a brief debate. A Senate vote is expected later Thursday.

The legislation, released earlier Thursday after days of private negotiations, creates a $200 million COVID response fund that can be used to protect Minnesotans and maintain state agencies’ operations. Child care providers, food shelves, homeless services will also receive additional assistance under the proposal. The bill also provides more money for a small business program.

Only four House members, all Republicans, opposed the measure: Reps. Cal Bahr, Steve Drazkowski, Tim Miller and Jeremy Munson.

Thursday’s legislation generally is based on spending requests from Gov. Tim Walz, who has asked for an additional $356 million to respond to the pandemic. His requests follow the passage last week of a $200 million package to help health care providers. The House and Senate approved that money unanimously, and it was the final action they took before recessing for the virus March 17.

Both the House and Senate leaders announced at that time that they would largely suspend in-person activity to prevent the spread of the virus. At least one person who works at the Capitol has already contracted coronavirus and two legislators have announced they are self-quarantining following possible exposure. Walz also has self-quarantined after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, both chambers are taking extraordinary measures to minimize exposure to the coronavirus and adhere to social distancing guidelines. That includes rotating members in and out of the House and Senate chambers for votes. Leaders strongly encouraged the public to watch the proceedings from home using the House and Senate websites.

“The Minnesota House of Representatives is continuing to re-engineer how we work in the face of a global pandemic and that requires efforts by all of us to keep everyone safe,” said House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley. “The public can continue reaching out to us in a variety of ways that do not involve coming to the Capitol.”

The new bills came together largely outside the public view. House lawmakers, for example, convened conference calls of groups small enough to avoid triggering open meeting requirements to hash out details of the bill. The limitations on public access and input were met with frustration from some lobbyists and transparency advocates.

Once approved, the legislation will go to Walz’s desk for a signature.