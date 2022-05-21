Edina resident Sharon McWhite used to think living near Minneapolis was a benefit, both personally and professionally. But the 74-year-old real estate agent says that's not the case anymore.

Three members of her family have had their cars stolen from their Edina driveways in the past year. And in December, teens ripped McWhite's purse from her shoulder in a St. Louis Park grocery store parking lot and fled in a getaway care.

Crime is "really out of control," she said. "I don't know if it's going to get worse this summer."

After a decade of general decline, many Twin Cities suburbs saw an unusual surge in violent crime in 2021, according to data collected from 49 metro suburban law enforcement agencies.

The number of aggravated assaults, robberies and homicides in those communities increased by 1,000 in 2021, with most of them occurring in 18 cities largely concentrated in the north metro, including Robbinsdale, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Columbia Heights and Crystal.

The remaining two-thirds of the law enforcement agencies that provided data reported flatter trends in 2021, when compared with averages spanning 2015 to 2019.

The overall surge in violent crime in the suburbs pales in comparison with that recorded in both Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2021. While violent crimes for the 49 cities surveyed by the Star Tribune increased by five incidents per 10,000 people compared to pre-pandemic averages, St. Paul's rate increased by six incidents, and in Minneapolis the rate per 10,000 jumped by 36 incidents.

Officials say this trend is partly related to the police killings of Floyd in Minneapolis and Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, the subsequent distrust of law enforcement officers and the fact that fewer offenders are being held accountable.

They say a surge of violent incidents in the north metro suburbs is also partly due to the proximity and proliferation of gun violence in north Minneapolis.

Bloomington, the largest metro area suburb, also saw a higher crime rate in 2021, which Police Chief Booker Hodges ties to the sheer volume of visitor traffic driven by the Mall of America as well as a growing lack of respect.

Carjackings were mostly concentrated in 10 of the half of suburban law enforcement agencies that specifically tracked such incidents. Most other suburbs reported none. And property crimes escalated in many places, including a third more automobile thefts than average and an explosion of catalytic converter thefts.

Suburban crime ebbs and flows

Across the United States, major cities have experienced varying degrees of violent crime increases since COVID struck, Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer and the nation was swept with social unrest.

According to an October 2021 report by the U.S. Justice Department's statistics bureau, the rate of victimization for violent and property crimes – including incidents not reported to police – declined significantly in U.S. suburbs from 2019 to 2020, and remained virtually unchanged in urban and rural areas.

About half of the Twin Cities' residents live in the suburbs, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that crime occurs there, said Chris Uggen, professor and criminologist at the University of Minnesota.

"Crime in the suburbs isn't new," Uggen said. "We just often don't shed a light on it."

Suburban crime rates vary based on population densities and demographics as well as land use — whether a city is a commercial hub or more of a bedroom community — and how close the suburb is to the city centers of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

It's difficult to compare suburbs because they are not a monolith. But Uggen said recent carjackings in the suburbs have struck a nerve because people felt more vulnerable than before and because such incidents had become seemingly a metrowide threat.

Just days after McWhite's attack in December, a 68-year-old St. Louis Park man was violently attacked during an attempted carjacking in the same parking lot. The man, who asked not to be identified because of safety and privacy concerns, said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. But since the incident, he said, lingering PTSD made it hard for him to return to that store for weeks. He contemplated selling his Mercedes.

Despite all that, he doesn't share the perception that crime is rampant in the suburbs.

"I know there's a randomness to life that you can't control for. And as much as you think you're trying to live safely and carefully, you know, stuff just happens to people," said the man, a retired mental health professional.

He said his sister is "more sensitized now to being victimized.. and her friends are, too."

"She's got a friend that drives a Mercedes that actually is selling it," he said.

Howard Henderson, a senior nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institute and director of the Center for Justice Research at Texas Southern University in Houston, said that "the fear of crime is as dangerous as crime itself" and that people will see those fears were overblown once things settle down.

"That's part of the reason why people move to the suburbs, to get away from this urban hysteria, right?" he said. "And they don't want that reality in their spaces. But they're afraid of that primarily because what they watch on the news every night shows them and tells them that this is what's happening."

What does concern officials and criminologists is the prevalence of guns during violent attacks. Even places with relatively flat crime rates have seen more violent crime owing to the use of guns, Uggen said. A strong-arm robbery, while traumatic, is different than being robbed at gunpoint.

Uggen said the issue of chronic offenders also comes into play. A series of nearly two dozen suburban carjacking offenses involved the same teens, police say.

"A large number of crimes can be a one-person crime wave, particularly in a suburban area with a relatively small population," he said. "The numbers then go up and the fear goes up, but it can still be a relatively small number of people who are actually doing the activities."

Suburban crime tends to ebb and flow. In 2015, Hennepin County reported a 27% increase in violent crime in the suburbs and only a 2.5% increase in Minneapolis. In 2007, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center reported a spike in activity even as the same crimes dropped in Minneapolis. Experts linked increased crime in the two suburbs to a rise in the number of renters and low-income residents.

But the causes of crime hikes in the north metro suburbs are more nuanced today, experts say.

[SUBURBAN RATE CHANGE MAP HERE]

Violence escalated in the north metro

Both Brooklyns are among the suburbs that saw a rise in violent crime, along with neighboring Columbia Heights, Crystal and Robbinsdale.

The number of homicides in the 49 suburbs that provided data to the Star Tribune more than doubled in three years, Most of the additional homicides occurred in Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and Robbinsdale, while most other communities reported no more than one.

"There are no easy, concise, and definitive answers regarding the uptick in crime we have been seeing recently," Brooklyn Center Cmrd. Garrett Flesland said in a statement. "Like other law enforcement agencies, we have experienced examples of perception by some community members of the lack of legitimacy of our police."

Flesland noted that while the number of serious offenders in custody has declined, partly because of COVID concerns, officers are encountering more repeat offenders. Moreover, the department is down almost 10 officers since Wright's death.

Robbinsdale recorded five homicides in 2021 —including two cases of domestic violence — following a five-year period when the city saw only one. Capt. John Kaczmarek said the city faces a more general threat of violence given that it borders Minneapolis' North Side, which recorded 30% of the city's violent crime last year.

Robbinsdale also saw a rise in mental health calls during the pandemic, along with an increase of sign-and-release warrants to reduce the number of jailed suspects during the pandemic, Kaczmarek said. The warrants were normally for misdemeanor cases but he said now offenders sign off on a handful of gross misdemeanor and even felony warrants to appear in court. They rarely show up.

"Between the community, the county attorney's office, we're right in the middle," he said. "And we're trying to do our job, yet we're not satisfying the community in a sense of holding people accountable" through the courts.

Cause and effect

Henderson said that crime is typically a response to poverty, along with other factors such as inflation, unemployment, dramatic social change and the erosion of trust in public institutions.

"When people can't trust police, crime goes through the roof. People who trust the least are the ones who engage in crime the most," he said.

Hodges, who recently took office as Bloomington's police chief, said that while economic conditions can spur crime, violent crime is essentially rooted in disrespect for authority.

"I talked to kids who were carjackers," he said. "It wasn't, 'I need this car because it's freezing outside, and I gotta get to work.' It was for a thrill."

Hodges, who was assistant commissioner with the state Department of Public Safety before he went to Bloomington, said he's concerned about the uptick in crime and number of officers leaving Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center in the wake of Wright's death, similar to the mass exodus of Minneapolis police that followed Floyd's death in 2020.

"Minneapolis is still seeing ripples from that, and Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park are still seeing ripples from that also," he said.

The violent crime rate may be largely flat in the west metro area, but Hodges said victims don't have the perspective that crime is flat when it becomes "very personal."

The number of violent incidents in both Edina and St. Louis Park in 2021 closely matches averages from the past handful of years. But McWhite, the Edina woman who was robbed in St. Louis Park, said it certainly doesn't feel to her like crime is flat.

"The way people think about things and view it is their reality," she said. "And you might have these stats say that it's flat, but if it happened to you, it's not flat. And it's not flat to people who know you."

Staff writers Tim Harlow, Erin Adler and Matt McKinney contributed to this report. Yves DeJesus, on assignment for the Star Tribune, also contributed.

Methodology

The Star Tribune collected crime statistics from about 50 Twin Cities metro area law enforcement agencies in communities with more than 10,000 residents, along with data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI's Uniform Crime Report. The analysis compares 2021's combined homicides, robberies and aggravated assaults to annual averages of those metrics spanning 2015 through 2019 for 48 suburban areas. Many agencies transitioned to the National Incident-Based Reporting System in recent years, which tracks offenses differently from prior methods, rendering some statistics incomparable over time. Some 2021 numbers were marked by agencies as preliminary. Agencies provided rape statistics inconsistently, but a separate analysis suggested trends were relatively flat. Statistics from county sheriff's offices not included.