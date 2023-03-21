Ameriprise Financial has regularly outperformed other financial services companies both over the short-term and the long-term. That outperformance is one reason that Chief Executive Jim Cracchiolo is among the highest compensated executives of Minnesota-based public companies each year.

Total compensation: $54,176,552

$54,176,552 Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $8,125,000

$8,125,000 Other compensation: $697,623

$697,623 Exercised stock options: $8,905,221

$8,905,221 Valued realized on vesting shares: $34,423,708

$34,423,708 New stock options: 33,919

33,919 Median employee pay: $125,033

$125,033 CEO Pay Ratio: 183 to 1

183 to 1 Total 2022 shareholder return: 5.0%

Notes: Ameriprise spun off from American Express in September 2005 and Cracchiolo, age 63, has been the only CEO since. His compensation package has always included a mix of long-term equity awards including options that typically have 10-year expiration dates.

In 2022 his total compensation including exercised stock options and stock awards that vested was $54.2 million, down 17% from the $65.5 million he realized in 2021.

For the most part Cracchiolo has waited until options were set to expire before exercising them, realizing the most value as possible.

In 2022, $43.3 million of Cracchiolo's compensation came from previously issued stock options he exercised and restricted stock that vested during the year. In 2021 he realized $57 million from those long-term equity awards.

Since the spin-off Ameriprise stock has outperformed its financial services peers over 3, 5 and 10-year time periods. That's helped increase the value of his equity awards. In 2022 when the broader S&P 500 index was down 18% and the S&P Financials Index was down 11% Ameriprise's total return was a positive 5%.

Since the spin-off in September 2005 Ameriprise has had a total return of 1,143% compared to the S&P 500 Index at 342%.

With all the accumulated long-term equity awards the board does not believe in restricting new equity awards to Cracchiolo or other executives. The proxy states "reducing or limiting current stock option grants, RSUs or other forms of compensation because of prior gains realized by an executive officer would unfairly penalize the officer for high past performance and reduce the motivation for continued high achievement"

So Cracchiolo was granted new equity awards in 2022 - options, restricted stock awards and performance-based stock wards - with a combined grant date value of $13 million.

Cracchiolo also earned an $8.1 million annual incentive bonus, a 20% increase over the prior year, as Ameriprise exceeded its financial targets for revenue, earnings, EPS, and return on equity in 2022.