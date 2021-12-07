Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday that deputy police chief Amelia Huffman will become the force's interim chief, replacing Medaria Arradondo who said Monday he was retiring after three decades of public service.

In getting the interim job, Huffman becomes the second woman to lead the department, after Janeé Harteau, who led the MPD from 2012 to 2017. A 27-year veteran of the force, Huffman currently leads the Professional Standards bureau, which oversees the internal affairs, training and technology units.

"She's the right leader to move towards rebuilding our department and making sure that every single person in every single neighborhood feels safe," the mayor said. Frey said Huffman "commands an encyclopedic knowledge of how safety should function and of the internal workings of the police department."

As rumors of Arradondo's likely departure swirled through City Hall for months, Huffman was among several potential replacements whose names were bandied around. Frey, an unwavering ally of Arradondo, noted that he had endorsed Huffman but said the city would move forward with a search for a permanent chief including local and national candidates.

Arradondo's retirement comes just over a month after a contentious election dominated by the issue of public safety. But, even before news of his departure broke, some both inside City Hall and the community were pushing for hiring a reformer from outside the department to shake things up, something the MPD has only done three times in the past four decades.

Huffman takes over an embattled department, which is down hundreds of officers amid the worst violent crime surge in a generation. She and other department leaders will also need to address low officer morale, while working to mend community relations strained by the death of Floyd and others killed by police in recent years, even while confronting simultaneous state and federal investigations that could bring sweeping changes.

"Some of you are likely planning to ask me why I want this job in the face of all the challenges," Huffman said. She said he loves the city. "I can't tell you what a tremendous place I believe Minneapolis is. What we have to offer in terms of quality of life is fantastic and I would change it for no place."

She adds that she recognizes there are tremendous challenges ahead. "I am committed to doing the work to ensure that we are building a department for the future, with all city stakeholders, so that all of us in the city have an opportunity to thrive."

Huffman has been with the department since 1994. Her career stalled under Harteau, who removed her from her Homicide command and demoted her to a position in Licensing. But, under Arradondo, she found her star rising again. She was quickly promoted, eventually taking over as inspector of the 5th Precinct, before being promoted to deputy chief of professional standards, which oversees the internal affairs and training units.

Her disciplinary history reveals two complaints from 2013, both of which were closed without discipline, according to a database maintained by Citizens United Against Police Brutality, an advocacy group.

Arradondo's retirement announcement came later than expected: he had been privately telling his senior commanders that he planned to make his decision by the end of the month. For weeks leading up to the election, he dodged questions about his future plans.

Arradondo said that he will step down in mid-January. The timing means that both of Minnesota's largest cities will lose their police chiefs within the same calendar year. St. Paul Chief Todd Axtell announced that he would not seek reappointment when his term ends in June.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.