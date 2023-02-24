An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy who is missing following a suspected abduction from his home in Lakeville.

The alert, issued by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on behalf of police in Lakeville, said Leon Ramsarran was taken about 9:30 a.m. from an unspecified location in the city.

Leon Ramsarran is a 3 feet tall, 35 to 40 pounds with a light complexion, very short brown hair and brown eyes, the alert read.

He might be wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt with three black buttons on top, a dark gray or black jacket with tan fur on the hood, and tan and black boots, the alert continued.

The alert did not address who police suspect took the boy, and no vehicle information was available.

Police are urging anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts to call 911.