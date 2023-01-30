Amazon has notified state officials that it is closing its sortation center in Shakopee at the end of the March, which will result in the loss of 680 jobs.

The online retailer has two warehouses in Shakopee — a larger fulfillment center, which does not appear to be directly affected by the impending closure, as well as a smaller sorting center.

The company said its lease is up at the sorting center and every employee who works there will be offered a transfer to one of Amazon's 10 or so other facilities in the Twin Cities region.

Amazon has continued to open a number of new warehouses around the Twin Cities in recent years, including a fulfillment center that opened in Lakeville in 2021. Last year, Amazon also opened at 525,000-square-foot sorting center in Woodbury.

In a letter sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Sandy Gordon, an Amazon vice president of human resources, wrote the company will cease operations at its facility at 5825 11th Ave. E in Shakopee by March 31, the same date as which employee layoffs are expected to be effective.

As Amazon's sales growth has slowed, the online behemoth has been closing some of its smaller warehouses, and cancelling plans for others, after opening them at a breakneck speed in prior years.