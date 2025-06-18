Amazon begins to ramp up its Zoox robotaxi factory as it prepares to challenge Waymo

Tesla is still angling to compete against Waymo too, although it remains unclear when Musk will fuflil his long-running promise to build the world's largest robotaxi service. Musk still hasn't given up on the goal, though his current ambitions are more modest than they were in 2019. when he predicted Tesla would be running a fleet of 1 million robotaxis by now. He is currently aiming for a limited rollout of Tesla robotaxis in Austin this Sunday, although that date could change because Musk is ''being super paranoid about safety.''