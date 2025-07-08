Trump on past presidents: Ike was 'underrated,' FDR 'amazing,' Polk 'sort of a real-estate guy'

WASHINGTON — Turns out Donald Trump gauges his esteem for presidential predecessors by how well their portraits fit into his White House redecorating scheme. Or sometimes how well the frames around those portraits do.
''I'm a frame person," Trump said Tuesday during a meeting with his Cabinet. ''Sometimes I like frames more than I like the pictures.''
Trump wrapped up a 90-plus-minute session by explaining how he personally worked to redecorate the Cabinet Room, seeming to take real joy in choosing which portraits were hung. The president also said he helped choose the room's drapes and polled those present about whether he should repaint the room in gold leaf. (Cabinet members think he should.)
''I actually spent time in the vaults. The vaults are where we have a lot of great pictures and artwork. And I picked it all myself," Trump said. ''I'm very proud of it.''
The president said that meant ''a lot of time, effort'' and ''very little money.'' He even recounted having gone to Secretary of State Marco Rubio 's office and directing that a grandfather clock there be moved to the White House.
''As president, you have the power — if I go into the State Department, or Department of Commerce or Treasury — if I see anything that I like, I'm allowed to take it,'' Trump said, drawing laughs. He offered the anecdote despite there not being any record of Trump having paid a public visit to the State Department during Rubio's tenure.
Trump also pointed out each portrait and shared what he thought of each ex-president depicted. He started by indicating ''the great Andrew Jackson " and went from there — renewing his frequent praise for William McKinley and getting in a dig about how Bill Clinton once offered donors overnight stays in the Lincoln bedroom in exchange for campaign contributions.
Here's what Trump said about some past presidents: