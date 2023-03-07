ROCHESTER – The Rochester City Council on Monday censured one of its council members for allegedly intimidating her colleagues and city staff over the past two years.

Under the censure, Councilwoman Molly Dennis can only meet with city staff in virtual meetings through the remainder of 2023 and can only meet with department heads as well as City Administrator Alison Zelms and City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage. She must also refrain from negative interactions with other city staff and council members in the future.

The council introduced the resolution to censure Dennis about a half hour into its meeting Monday night after a brief recess. Council member Patrick Keane, who brought the censure forward, said he wanted to address the issue as soon as possible in public to improve relationships among the council and to reduce potential risks to the city. He called Dennis's actions "erratic and confrontational, caught in an endless loop of personal grievance that never resolve."

"The relationships with council, with staff and with the public leave many feeling bullied or threatened," Keane said.

The council voted 4-1-1 to censure Dennis, with Dennis voting against the measure and newly elected Councilman Norman Wahl abstaining.

In comments that lasted more than 13 and a half minutes, Dennis said she was blindsided by the censure and accused council and staff of trying to intimidate her for her at-times contrarian views.

She accused city administration of violating state law by allowing elected officials to pocket frequent flier miles on official travel for personal use. Dennis also said she was being targeted because she has attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD), which causes her to communicate differently than others.

"I'm sorry that I offend people," she said. "It was never my intent … I've never threatened, I've never meant to be (threatening)."

Dennis, elected in 2020, is serving her first term on the council.

Zelms was not at the meeting Monday night. City spokeswoman Jenna Bowman said Tuesday morning Zelms was unavailable for comment. Bowman also said the city has reviewed issues surrounding frequent flier miles in consultation with the League of Minnesota Cities and found itself in compliance with state law.

"The city wholly rejects the suggestion that the city is misusing public funds," Bowman said in an email.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish, who was at the meeting, declined to comment and said the council's discussion speaks for itself.

Dennis has gotten into tense exchanges with other council members during public meetings on a variety of issues. In recent months, she's repeatedly urged the city to provide more funding for conferences and training opportunities for council members, a proposal other council members have dismissed.

Things came to a head at a work session on Feb. 27 where the council discussed strategic priorities.

The open meeting was held at the Plummer House, outside of the usual council chambers, and wasn't electronically recorded. Dennis objected to the city's decision to hold a meeting without recording it so residents could later watch it. The meeting devolved into an argument among Dennis, council members and staff.

During the council meeting Monday, Dennis said the city has been reluctant to make accommodations for her ADHD in the past. She also described an incident where a city employee accidently forwarded a text to her where he said the reason she spoke so fast during meetings was because she was "on meth." The city's human resources department handled the issue.

After the meeting, Dennis said she's also butted heads in private with city administration. She cites a meeting with Zelms and Spindler-Krage last summer over her conduct where she brought a witness, only for the meeting to break down.

Dennis said Tuesday morning she believes some of the measures under the censure, including communicating with staff via writing, may violate her ADHD accommodations because she processes information verbally.

Spindler-Krage told the council he didn't take a position on the censure but believes the resolution "accurately reflects" Dennis's conduct in his experience.

"I won't attempt in this meeting to otherwise address various claims of illegalities and the other inflammatory accusations that we've tried to address privately," Spindler-Krage said. "There may be a point in time where addressing those specific inflammatory allegations in future meetings may be appropriate."

Wahl said he was disappointed he wasn't informed about the council's resolution prior to the meeting and said he was very uncomfortable with the censure. He said he abstained from the vote because he admired Dennis's fortitude.

"She just processes things differently," Wahl said.

Councilwoman Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said she hoped the censure served as a call to increase communication and transparency among council members, while Council President Brooke Carlson said the censure comes after years of effort to try to address concerns over Dennis's behavior toward others.

"There are obligations of us as council that if we feel our staff is being harmed, it is our responsibility to take action," Carlson said.

The city council has censured members three other times over the past three decades.

In 1994, Paul Myrhon was censured for comments he made on public television. In 2007, Pat Carr was censured for making inappropriate comments to city staff. In 2017, Michael Wojcik was censured for violating city ethics rules when he repeatedly asked for early draft plans of a public art installation before it was released to the public.