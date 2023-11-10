Due to increased demand from air travelers, Allegiant Airlines said this week it will resume year-round service between St. Cloud Regional Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The news, announced Thursday, marks the return of year-round service by Allegiant to Arizona after being seasonally discontinued the past two summers.

Current flights between St. Cloud and Phoenix-Mesa will continue through the summer of 2024 without disruption, with twice weekly nonstop service on Mondays and Fridays, St. Cloud airport officials said. The current twice weekly service to Phoenix will increase to four flights a week in February through the spring break season.

"We are excited to see the continuation of this Allegiant service into the summer, which indicates the success of this service in the central Minnesota market," said St. Cloud Airport Authority Board Chair Brian Myres in a news release. "The St. Cloud Regional Airport offers an easy, convenient way to travel to Arizona and Florida."

Las Vegas-based ultra-low fare carrier Allegiant also flies from St. Cloud to Punta Gorda-Fort Myers Airport in Florida. Twice weekly flights to Punta Gorda will begin Dec. 20 and continue through April 14.

"We're happy to continue our relationship with Allegiant," said Airport Director Bill Towle. "Allegiant has been a great partner offering a great service."

Allegiant has offered commercial air service at the St. Cloud airport since 2012, typically using Airbus A320 aircraft for its St. Cloud routes.