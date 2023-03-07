Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed into law the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), legislation that provides up to 12 weeks of leave for qualifying employees. While groundbreaking 30 years ago, FMLA leaves out millions of private sector employees and doesn't provide pay during leave, leaving employees with a job to come back to but no paycheck.

As we recognize the anniversary of FMLA, the Minnesota Legislature has a momentous opportunity to build on this law and help all Minnesota families.

As a doctor, I know how critical to a family's health and well-being it is for members to be able to take time off work to care for themselves or others during prolonged health issues or changes. At all stages of life, the health benefits are huge.

When new parents are able to take time off after birth or adoption, bonding is strengthened, hospitalization risks for children decrease and rates of vaccination increase. Breastfeeding rates go up, benefiting babies' health and immune systems. The mental health of parents improves.

Additionally, there are tremendous benefits when family members are able to care for their older loved ones after a serious illness or injury. Those receiving such care are less likely to end up back in the hospital or in a nursing home. When family members are able to be cared for at home, their health outcomes are often better and demand on our strained health care system decreases.

But for far too many Minnesotans, taking time off from work means forgoing critical income. As inflation continues to strain family budgets, regular paychecks are more important than ever. For many families today, taking time off to care for loved ones means skipping medications, healthy groceries and rent.

By passing the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, the Minnesota Legislature can ensure that Minnesotans don't have to choose between a paycheck or caring for a family member.

The Paid Family and Medical Leave Act (HF 2) is a commonsense, bipartisan solution. It would provide up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave, as well as up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for family leave. Together, these allowances mean Minnesotans could take time to care for both themselves and their families — because we know we can't pick and choose when we or a loved one needs care.

The partial wage replacement means that, while taking needed time off, employees would be able to cover expenses like rent and groceries. The act also ensures that working people are able to maintain their health care benefits throughout their leave, and come back to their job. This sort of security is critical for people's mental and physical health alike.

A robust PFML program will pay dividends for individuals, communities and our state for generations to come, as people are better able to manage health conditions and continue working and thriving longer into their lives.

As a physician who treats patients sometimes over many years, I've seen what a difference paid leave makes. Every Minnesotan should be able to take care of themselves or their family member without going broke.

Elizabeth Slagle is an OB-GYN in St. Paul and a member of the Committee to Protect Health Care.