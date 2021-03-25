The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Minnesotans over the age of 16 beginning March 30, Gov. Tim Walz will announce on Friday.

About 1.2 million adult Minnesotans are not eligible for the vaccine under the current state guidelines, including the general public.

Several states have already announced plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all, beating the May 1 eligibility goal that President Joe Biden had set two weeks ago.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state is on track to also be ahead of the deadline.

"The governor's going to be talking tomorrow about our strategy to be ahead of that goal," Malcolm said Thursday.

Under the state's vaccine plan, groups next in line for the COVID-19 shot are anyone 50 and older regardless of medical condition, people 16 and older with at least one underlying health condition, essential workers that have not been previously eligible and everyone else who hasn't qualified so far.

So far, 1,475,130 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which represents an estimated 26.5% of the population.

The shots have gone to the highest priority groups, including health care workers, long-term care residents, the elderly and child care and school employees.

People with underlying health conditions and front-line essential workers, including public transit and grocery store employees, became eligible a month ago.

There still is not enough vaccine to meet demand. Malcolm said that vaccinators will be asked to prioritize those who are the most vulnerable.

"With eligibility being more open it is still going to be the case though that certain people are at higher risk and need to be at a higher priority than others," she said.

But removing eligibility restrictions would provide clinics, pharmacies and others with the ability to avoid bottlenecks in the vaccine rollout.

"What we are trying to pair up here is still immunizing for impact and equity but creating more flexibility for vaccinators to be able to just not slow down and not wait for the next eligibility category," Malcolm said.

Providers said there is no lack of demand among the existing eligibility groups. M Health Fairview is still booking all vaccine appointments three weeks out. Olmsted Medical Center alerted people Wednesday afternoon to a batch of new vaccine appointments and they were all booked by Thursday morning, said Dr. Randy Hemann, chief medical officer of Olmsted Medical Center. "It's still a problem with supply right now. We can't keep up to the demand that's out there."

Dr. Abinash Virk said Mayo Clinic would adapt to any new state guidance on vaccine eligibility, but that a switch now would complicate efforts to conduct outreach and make appointments with some of the harder-to-reach people who are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 due to their living situations or health conditions.

"It will make it a little bit harder because we're not done with tier 3 of 1b yet," she said. "We have quite a large number of patients in that group. It would be best if we could actually get a little bit farther along in that group."

Minneapolis Public Health leaders said a vaccine-for-all approach would shift its strategy, which has been to hold targeted events for eligible recipients as well as vaccine clinics at public housing complexes where residents often are at elevated risk of COVID-19 but have been harder to reach. So far, 127,000 people living in Minneapolis ZIP codes have received first doses.

"We'll need to use a different strategy to reach folks. It'll be more like making vaccine available in geographic groups and areas where we know people are more in need," said Gretchen Musicant, Minneapolis Health Commissioner. "Rather than 'show us you're eligible,' it's going to be, 'we are showing up where it's convenient.'"

At least seven states have moved to expand vaccine access to all adults in March and the effective dates are: Alaska (March 9), Mississippi (March 16), West Virginia, (March 22), Arizona and Utah (March 24), Texas and North Dakota (March 29). Several others are opening access to all in April. Michigan's target date is April 5.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192