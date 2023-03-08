More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Alexandria and Mahtomedi play in a Class 1A quarterfinal
Alexandria and Mahtomedi faced off in an MSHSL Class 1A quarterfinal hockey game between Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
High Schools
Mahtomedi pulls away from Alexandria in 1A boys hockey state quarterfinal
The Zephyrs trailed by a goal after the first period but scored four goals in a row.
West Metro
Anger over Eden Prairie coach's reinstatement persists. Protest planned before tonight's game
Eden Prairie plays at home against Prior Lake at 7 p.m.
Local
'Person of interest' in fatal shooting of 3 in Chisago County home is found dead elsewhere
The Sheriff's Office released the IDs of the homicide victims as a couple and their adult son.
Twins
Willi Castro, Kala'i Rosario lead Twins past Blue Jays 7-0
Seven pitchers combined on the Grapefruit League shutout in Dunedin.