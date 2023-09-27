After saying it "hurt like hell" to just miss out on winning her third MVP, A'ja Wilson responded on Tuesday night with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Las Vegas Aces to a 91-84 victory over the Dallas Wings and 2-0 series lead in the WNBA semifinals.

Wilson became the first player in WNBA playoffs history with three straight 30-point games.

Las Vegas also received contributions from Chelsea Gray with 23 points and eight assists, Kelsey Plum with 18 points, and Jackie Young with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Arike Ogunbowale led No. 4 Dallas with 24 points and Natasha Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The top-seeded Aces can close out the best-of-five series when it shifts to Dallas on Friday.