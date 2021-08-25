Paul Douglas

It's weird keeping the Doppler plugged in for extended periods of time. For most of the summer it was Palm Springs with Lakes: day after day of hot sunshine, strong winds, occasional smoke - a few fires upwind. More heavy thunderstorms are expected between now and Saturday night, putting another big dent in the worst drought since 1988. Many of us will pick up 1-3" of rain by late Saturday night (most of closer to 1-2" I suspect). Now that it's almost Labor Day, now we get the downpours we should have seen back in June.