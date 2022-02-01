What Jessie Diggins has accomplished since winning an Olympic gold medal in the team spring in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

2018-19 season: Less than a month after the Olympics, Diggins won the 10k pursuit in Falun, Sweden, to cap off her World Cup season and second-place finish overall (third in distance). Wins: 10k pursuit, Falun, Sweden.

2019-20: Diggins recorded five top-three finishes in World Cup events and finished sixth overall. Wins: 1.6k sprint, Cogne, Italy.

2020-21: A historic season by any standard: She won the overall World Cup championship and became the second American and first U.S. woman to win the cross-country skiing's biggest prize, finishing first overall (first in distance, fourth in sprints) with three individual race wins and nine top-three finishes. She also won the eight-day, six-race Tour de Ski in January. Wins: 10k pursuit, Val Mustair, Switzerland; 10k individual, Toblach, Italy; 10k individual, Falun, Sweden; Tour de Ski.

2021-22: Closed 2021 with two World Cup wins and second-place finish in the Team Sprint at Dresden, Germany. Wins: 1.5k sprint, Lenzerheide, Switzerland; 10k mass start, Oberstdorf, Germany.