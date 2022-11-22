Andrew Krammer, Ben Goessling and Michael Rand revisit the Vikings' 40-3 loss to Dallas and wonder how much carryover there will be to Thursday's game against New England.

Against another vaunted pass rush, the Vikings will need to protect Kirk Cousins much better than they did Sunday, but they also should be able to contain a mediocre-at-best New England offense.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.