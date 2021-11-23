A culinary window is about to close.

After 35 years, the cooking school and housewares store Kitchen Window — in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis — announced it will close in January.

"In our wildest dreams, we couldn't have imagined what this store was to become and what it has meant to so many people," president and co-owner Doug Huemoeller, said in a statement. "We have hosted hundreds of thousands of guests in our cooking schools —developing skills and sharing the joy of food and cooking. We've served customers from every continent, including an uncountable number of Minnesotans. Built an amazing team of dedicated employees that love to learn and shared their knowledge and passion for food and cooking. And developed strong partnerships with hundreds of amazing suppliers. It's been fun, it's been a joy and a privilege."

Huemoeller said the decision to close the store was "was personal and internal to the company."

The store is liquidating its stock, as well as fixtures, which kicks off on Black Friday. The cooking school will have a "garage sale" of all used cooking equipment Dec. 2-5.

"We're going to bring down the curtain in the same style we opened the doors," Huemoeller said. "We hope everyone hearing this news will make one more trip to 'do some Window shopping.' "

Kitchen Window is located at 3001 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-824-4417, kitchenwindow.com.