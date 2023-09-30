Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler still doesn't want to miss a thing, but he's going to have to miss the rest of his band's fall farewell tour. All of the band's 2023 concerts have been postponed due to Tyler's vocal cord injuries, including their Nov. 13 gig at Xcel Energy Center.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in a statement issued Friday by the band. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

New makeup dates for the fall concerts — dubbed the Peace Out Tour in a nod to the band's purported retirement plans — have not yet been confirmed. Fans with tickets to the Xcel Center gig or any other postponed shows are being told to hang onto tickets in the meantime. Refunds will be offered for anyone unable to attend the new dates.

Tyler suffered the vocal cord injury during a Sept. 9 concert in New York. Initially, the band only postponed a half-dozen dates, but the injury was "more serious than initially thought," the statement said, including a fractured larynx on top of the cord damage.