Adam Sandler, a giant on screen and the stand-up circuit, will perform Nov. 12 at Target Center, his first Twin Cities appearance in six years.

A lot has happened with the comedian since his last visit. He's churned out some of his most critically acclaimed movies, including "Uncut Gems" featuring Kevin Garnett and "Hustle" with Anthony Edwards. It's appropriate, then, that he picked the Timberwolves' home arena to make his local return.

Sandler, who turned 57 this month, was honored earlier this year with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The concert is promising a special guest. Those who know the Sandman well may guess that it'll be his pal Nick Swardson, especially since the Minnesota native is scheduled to perform at Treasure Island Casino on Nov. 25 and spends a good chunk of most football seasons at home so he can root on his Vikings. But Swardson already has a Nov. 12 gig in Richmond, Va.

Pre-sale tickets for Sandler's local show go on sale at noon Thursday through ticketmaster.com with all other tickets available at noon Friday.