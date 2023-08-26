A Saturday morning accident at a two-day rally race in northern Minnesota sent a driver to the hospital and caused organizers to cancel a section of the race.

Medical and safety crews were dispatched to section three of the morning stages of the Ojibwe Forests Rally, part of the Green APU National Rally Championship, an American Rally Association race series.

Both the driver and co-driver of the car involved in the accident were responsive, though the driver was transported by air ambulance to a local trauma center for precautionary purposes, according to race organizers.

The afternoon portion of the Ojibwe Forests Rally, which this year featured 42 cars competing in one of the nation's longest-stage rally events, continued as planned, according to a release from the American Rally Association.

The Ojibwe Forests Rally is known as one of the faster ones on the circuit, with low canopies of trees and smooth, quick roads, which several times during the event transition from wide, hard-packed dirt to ATV access roads barely one car wide.

The race takes place an hour north of Detroit Lakes, near Lake Itasca and the headwaters of the Mississippi River.