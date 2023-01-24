Andrew Krammer empties the mailbag and audio recorder in this Access Vikings episode as Vikings players recall some high points of the 2022 season and a couple pending free agents discuss their outlooks this offseason. Krammer also answers questions about veteran defenders and one rookie.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
Ted Nolan finally has his rookie card more than 40 years after making his NHL debut. Better late than never, particularly because it includes a nod to his First Nations heritage.
Sports
Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success
The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult:
Sports
Guardians manager Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland
Guardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.
Sports
Michigan RB Blake Corum's Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.
Sports
Royals get LHP Taylor from Boston for oft-injured SS Mondesi
The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.