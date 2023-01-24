Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Andrew Krammer empties the mailbag and audio recorder in this Access Vikings episode as Vikings players recall some high points of the 2022 season and a couple pending free agents discuss their outlooks this offseason. Krammer also answers questions about veteran defenders and one rookie.

