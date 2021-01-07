Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer answer reader questions during their weekly video segment on StribSports Live.
You can watch here, or watch and comment on the Star Tribune Sports video Facebook page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets
Francisco Lindor is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.
Vikings
Watch now: Access Vikings looks ahead, answers your off-season questions
Eliminated from the playoffs, the Vikings will use free agency and the NFL draft to upgrade their 2021 roster. The Access Vikings crew discusses thoughts and players.
Sports
Alabama's Smith, Ohio State's Fields lead all-bowl team
Alabama and Ohio State advanced to the championship game in part because their best players delivered huge performances in their respective semifinals.
Sports
The Latest: COVID-19 at UCF forces men's hoops postponement
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Twins
Twins sign utility player Riddle to minor-league deal
JT Riddle can play infield and outfield position, and has played mostly at shortstop during a career with the Pirates and Marlins.