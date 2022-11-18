From the outside looking in, as someone who has watched Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torment the Vikings and the rest of the NFL for more than a decade, seeing him now struggle and miss throws at a higher rate than usual is a confusing development.

After all, this is the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP, who has led Green Bay to three consecutive 13-win regular seasons.

But for those who watch it even more closely, there are other words to describe the struggles of Rodgers and the Packers this year: Frustrating. Maddening.

And they responded Thursday night in a way to which Packers players of recent vintage are unaccustomed: booing.

As Green Bay drives stalled late in Thursday's 27-17 loss to Tennessee, a game that dropped the Packers to 4-7, fans let the Packers have it. Rodgers was asked in a news conference after the game what that felt like.

After a long pause, his one word reply was: "Interesting." After another long pause, he added: "That's the best I can give you."

A season that began with Green Bay as a Super Bowl favorite after Rodgers returned for another season has gone off the rails. A 3-1 start has given way to a 1-6 stretch since, with a thumb injury for Rodgers coinciding with that tumble.

Per Fivethirtyeight, the Packers now have just a 5% chance of making the playoffs and a 0.2% chance of winning the NFC North. The Vikings are at least five games ahead of every other team in the division.

Making matters perhaps worse: The Packers' next game is at 8-1 Philadelphia.

"If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I'm confident in that," Rodgers said after the loss to the Titans. "Obviously I've got to play up to my potential, and (Thursday) wasn't it."

He seemed at a loss to explain his own performance, which didn't look too bad statistically — 24 for 39, 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions — but contained several off-target passes that could have changed the outcome.

"I threw a lot of wobblers," he said. "Just missed a few throws I should have had."

The fans noticed, and their boos told the story.