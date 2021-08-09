University of Minnesota officials waited longer than they should have to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students this fall. But they took the right step with Monday's announcement that the vaccine will be added to the list of routine immunizations required for students to attend its five statewide campuses.

With the highly transmissible delta variant driving cases, this move is eminently sensible. Higher vaccination rates will speed the pandemic's end, keep outbreaks from canceling future classes and events, and protect those who are immunized and everyone around them.

While young, healthy people aren't at high risk for severe COVID, their risk is not zero. Long-term effects of even mild COVID infections also remain unknown.

All of these reasons are why the 54-campus Minnesota State system also should require the COVID vaccine this fall. As of Monday, Minnesota State is continuing to strongly encourage vaccination but not require it, a spokesman said. That's inadequate.

The U's new student requirement is conditional on full approval of the COVID vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Right now, the shots available from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are in use through the agency's emergency authorization authority.

Ideally, the U's requirement would have been launched without this contingency. Still, the decision is still likely to spur returning students if they haven't gotten the shots yet.

Full approval for the Pfizer vaccine could come by the end of August, according to a statement made over the weekend by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Knowing this is on the near horizon, students and their families are likely to get the COVID vaccination before heading back to class instead of scrambling to do so when the FDA acts.

The U's decision applies to students at campuses in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester and the Twin Cities. Enrollment at the five locations is about 67,000. An e-mail from university President Joan Gabel also noted that the new requirement is "pending shared governance consultations and Board of Regents approval."

The governing board shouldn't hesitate to approve this. The U's policy is sound. It's also stronger than many other institutions' because it closes a loophole that would allow students to opt out of the COVID vaccine for non-medical reasons. The U has aseparate policy requiring vaccination or testing for staff.

Nationally, 675 campuses have requirements in place for students or staff, according to a list tabulated by the Chronicle of Higher Education. Minnesota's leading private colleges merit praise for already enacting mandates. The U shouldn't have been a late addition to this list, but its inclusion is welcome.

The Minnesota State's system of 30 colleges and 7 universities needs to do more than encourage vaccination. Much of this system serves rural areas, where vaccination often lags. A requirement is in the best interest of the students and state this system serves.