Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

•••

In a state where more than two dozen people a year on average die at the hands of a domestic abuser, the developments in Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance followed a heartbreakingly predictable pattern:

A young woman is separating from her partner. She goes missing. Her body is found. The partner is charged with her murder. The complaint filed by law enforcement alleges shocking abuse and violent threats the victim suffered during their relationship.

Kingsbury's former boyfriend, Adam Fravel, 29, is now in jail and facing two counts of second-degree murder. The act of violence that caused the Winona woman's death has tragic ripple effects.

Two children are without their mother and, if Fravel is convicted, will be without their father for some time. Kingsbury's family and friends are left to grieve and ask why this hardworking young mom had her life cut short, allegedly at the hands of someone she once cared deeply about.

Minnesotans join Kingsbury's loved ones in mourning her loss and grappling with that question. The facts about her death made available by law enforcement are a painful reminder of the persistently grim toll that domestic violence continues to take in Minnesota and elsewhere. Nearly three decades after Congress passed the landmark 1994 Violence Against Women Act — which bolstered resources to combat abuse and protect survivors — hard work and innovation are still needed to save lives.

About 25 people a year, on average, die in the state from "intimate partner violence," according to Violence Free Minnesota, an advocacy group. The victims are overwhelmingly women, though the figure includes the deaths of bystanders, children and "interveners," such as police officers or others attempting to help.

Earlier this spring, Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Owen became one of these victims. On April 15, Owen responded to a domestic violence call in the small, western Minnesota town of Cyrus. When the suspect was informed he was under arrest, he drew his gun, killing Owen.

Looking at the year-over-year death data tracked by Violence Free Minnesota is an exercise in frustration. In 1989, when a battered women's advocate first began tallying domestic violence homicides in the state, at least 17 women died from abuse. A child also died that year due to "relationship abuse,'' bringing the year's total to 18.

In the years since, the number of victims has waxed and waned but never dipped below 14. Murder at the hands of a partner remains a painfully persistent problem, with the data suggesting that there's been too little improvement over the decades despite growing awareness of domestic violence risks and the expanded resources available to thwart it.

Some years, in fact, have brought alarming spikes. In 2013, fatalities rose to 37, a disturbing high-water mark. That year, victims included 22 women, six men, two children and seven bystanders.

In 2021, the last year for which statistics are available, 26 people died. Twenty were women.

One finding stands out in the organization's report: "While the percentage of domestic violence homicides using firearms fluctuates from year to year, firearms are the most frequent weapon of choice and are used in almost half of the documented domestic violence homicides."

Policy solutions that limit or prevent an abuser from wielding a firearm are a logical place to look for solutions. This session, Minnesota legislators passed sensible gun reforms which expand background checks and limit firearm access to those who are a danger to themselves or others. It's not a panacea, but it's a responsible step.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also merits praise for her work on a similarly sensible measure. She worked for years to close the "boyfriend loophole," a policy that prevents "abusive dating partners and convicted stalkers from buying a gun." She is now working to pass the Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act, which would take this progress a step further by, among other things, "preventing those convicted of certain stalking offenses from purchasing firearms" and "clarifying that abusive dating partners subject to certain court orders are treated the same as an abusive spouse."

Violence Free Minnesota is also calling for a boost in crime victim services funding, which would help domestic abuse survivors exit an unsafe relationship and start anew.

None of these changes, however, will bring back Madeline Kingsbury, whose body was found with a knotted towel wrapped around her head and neck one week after what would have been her 27th birthday. She should be here now, enjoying the summer with her children. A collective effort to strengthen protections for others at risk is a fitting way to honor her memory.

Opinion editor's note: For those who are in an abusive relationship or have a loved one who is, contacting the National Domestic Violence Hotline could save a life. Help is available at 1-800-799-SAFE, by texting 88788 or at thehotline.org.