During this time of social isolation, we’ll be offering weekly recommendations to help put you in an upbeat mood. (In case you missed it, here's last week's list.)



Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

It’s probably just as well that the next 007 adventure has been sidelined until November. The Daniel Craig films, while excellent, have been terribly grim. That certainly wasn’t a problem when Brosnan had the license to kill. “Goldeneye,” “Tomorrow Never Knows,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day” are among the goofiest entries in the franchise. Nothing wrong with that, especially when your fencing instructor is Madonna and the fate of the world rests in the hands of nuclear physicist Denise Richards. Fun. Great fun. Amazon Prime and Netflix

“One World: Together at Home”

It may not be the best at-home concert ever, but it’s lining up to be the most star-studded. Lady Gaga has helped assemble a wide-ranging roster of musicians, including Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder and Lang Lang, in a benefit supporting the World Health Organization. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert are calling a detente in the late-night wars to serve as co-hosts. 7 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11, WCCO, Ch. 4, KSTP, Ch. 5

John Prine tributes

Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff and Brandy Clark all sang one of his songs for NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Norah Jones, Colin Meloy and Grace Potter did them for music blog Consequence of Sound. Roger Waters, Jason Isbell and Phoebe Bridgers posted theirs via social media. Dave Matthews and Brandi Carlile paid homage on “The Late Show.” Carlile posted a different and even better cover on her Instagram page. There’s quite a rabbit hole for Prine fans to go down following his death to COVID-19 last week. Surely it’s just the start, too. Various sites

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in “Die Another Day.”

“Jersey 4 Jersey”

Celebs like these were born to entertain. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa, Danny DeVito, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, SZA, Halsey and Chelsea Handler as well as other New Jersey-connected bold-face names will join for a concert to aid the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. 6 p.m. Wed., KSTP, Ch.5. Also E Street Radio on SiriusXM, Apple Music and Apple TV.

“Home”

This new docuseries offers more than a peek into some of the most innovative houses in the world. But it’s not just an Architectural Digest issue come to life. The filmmakers, who travel as far away as India for the eight episodes, are just as interested in the residents, including Chicago artist Theaster Gates, who had a recent exhibition at Walker Art Center. They make being stuck behind four walls seem like paradise. Apple TV

“How Much of These Hills Is Gold”

C Pam Zhang’s debut novel is a story of America’s Old West, with a twist. It’s told from the point of view of two children of a Chinese family who have been trying to strike it rich in the gold mines, only to find that the laws are rewritten to exclude them. When the book opens, the father has died and the mother has disappeared and the children are left on their own, trying to find a place to call home. “Zhang’s language isn’t just gorgeous, it’s revolutionary,” said the Star Tribune’s review. And her novel is “a visionary addition to American literature.” Riverhead Books

“Will & Grace”

This sitcom’s second coming wasn’t as revolutionary — or hilarious — as the first time around, but it was still a kick to watch the four leads bounce off each other; they’ve been as feisty as ever. Before watching Thursday’s series finale (this time they mean it!), check out earlier episodes from this season, particularly “The Grief Panda,” in which Eric McCormack has never been better, and “The Chick and the Egg Donor,” further evidence that guest star Vanessa Bayer deserves a sitcom of her own. NBC.com

“Narcos” & “Narcos: Mexico”

A five-season Netflix drama that has flown relatively under the radar — no pun intended! — this bilingual saga based on real-life drug-trafficking kingpins is worth diving into if you enjoy the “Sicario” movies or true-crime books. It starts in Colombia with Pablo Escobar and moves on to Mexico with “El Padrino” Félix Gallardo, with the respective leads Wagner Moura and Diego Luna heading an excellent cast of Latinx actors who never resort to “Scarfaced” cartoonery but also aren’t asking for your sympathy. Netflix

“Bosch”

Fans of mystery author Michael Connelly’s long-running series know the differences between the books and the TV show. Titus Welliver’s portrayal of detective Hieronymus Bosch is younger (an Iraq war vet, not a Vietnam vet). The history of the characters has diverged a bit. Who cares? It’s a solid, intelligent series without the usual network flashy gimmicks. It starts great and keeps getting better. Season 6 starts Friday. Amazon Prime

“Duncanville”

Amy Poehler has landed a splendid new sparring partner: herself. In this delightful animated series she co-created with Mike and Julie Scully, the “SNL” veteran plays both a perpetually horny 15-year-old boy and a mom so prepared for the next disaster that she owns her own yelling stool. Fans of Poehler’s “Parks and Recreation” will recognize the affection for pop-culture references — “The Masked Singer,” “The Boss Baby” and “Springsteen on Broadway” all get gentle jabs — as well as the voice of Rashida Jones as the town’s hot, hip rebel. 7:30 p.m. Sundays, KMSP, Ch. 9. Past episodes available at fox.com

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

Mindy Kaling’s obsession with rom-coms pays off big-time with “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” a series as delightful as the movie it’s oh-so-loosely based on. Creator Kaling nods to the 1994 film (Andie MacDowell appears in an entirely different role) as well as other beloved comedies, but this is a wholly original creation with an international cast balancing love, friendship, work — and the urge to watch the world’s most hilarious rip-off of “The Bachelor.” Hulu

“Harley Quinn”

Skip the latest feature film and check out this ferociously funny animated series in which Kaley Cuoco provides the voice of the Joker’s most put-upon girlfriend. Make that ex-girlfriend. Having the antihero declare her independence by swearing up a storm and smashing sexists’ kneecaps with her mighty mallet is guaranteed to drive the Caped Crusader batty. For fans of superhero cartoons layered with dark comedy, the streaming service DC Universe is fast becoming a bargain at $7.99 a month. DC Universe