Scosche's MagicGrip smartphone car mount with wireless charging is a winner.

To secure to a dashboard or window, it has a strong automotive-grade adhesive that is removable and reusable. I used this one in various locations, twice a day for a week. The last placement seemed just as strong as the first.

What's really cool is its auto-grip feature — the side arms that hold your phone in place automatically close when you put it on the charging pad. It can be rotated 360 degrees for viewing at any angle.

A thermal management channel is built into the charging head for safe charging. The Qi-certified fast charge is compatible with Apple, Samsung and Google devices. A USB-C with a 90-degree angled connector is included along with a USB car adapter and cable management clips ($70, scosche.com).

For even more flexibility and viewing angles, Scosche offers Extendo range mounts for vehicles with deeper dashboards, cars, trucks or even a boat's dash. Their telescoping arm adjusts from just over 5 inches to just over 8½ inches with 220 degrees of angle adjustment. It's even handy on an office desktop, kitchen counter or backsplash. There are three versions ($25-$70).

Gregg Ellman, Tribune News Service