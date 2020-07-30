“FringeMiss”: Fund­raiser with artists from Blackout Improv, Somerville Productions, SAATH, Winding Sheet Outfit and Hit the Lights. 7:30 p.m. Fri, Facebook Live

“My Kahaani”: South Asian stories of immigration and cultural integration, 7 p.m. Sat., YouTube

“Good Grief (and other ways to process loss)”: A punny take on mental illness by Melancholics Anonymous. 8 p.m. Sun., Zoom

“The Cut-Out Bar”: A guy with a collection of obscure albums (Sam Landman) finally gets to listen to them thanks to the pandemic. 8 p.m. Tue., Facebook Live

“Edith vs. Quarantine: 89 & One Tough Cookie”: A spry octogenarian (Amanda Erin Miller) belts show tunes to her taxidermied cat and Zooms her long-dead husband while stranded in her apartment by COVID-19. 8 p.m. Wed., Zoom

“Right Now”: Martin Dockery plays a globe-trotting storyteller trapped at home in the glow of his own devices and trying to find his way back to who he is. 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Facebook Live

“Lauren and Nissa Present: Fun Times”: Sketch comics Lauren Anderson and Nissa Nordland try to entertain a dying world. 7 p.m. Aug. 9. On “whatever works, live!”

Brian Kennedy: Irish singer-songwriter who sang backup for Van Morrison and represented Ireland in the 2006 Eurovision contest performs a live set from Dublin. July 30-Aug. 9