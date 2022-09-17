As an executive recruiter, I spend my time talking to business software executives. It is rare to see a résumé that is not competently written. And yet, I often suggest a rewrite.

Résumés should be considered marketing collateral, but many end up being a documentation of work history.

Think of your résumé as a series of "elevator speeches."

If you were in an elevator at a conference with a C-level executive in your industry who asked you what you do, you would not describe the granular aspects of your job. You would tell them concisely the essence of your role and the business problems you solve.

You would have a 30-second version for a trip to the 20th floor, a 90-second version for the 40th floor, and a five-minute version for the top of a skyscraper.

A person reading a résumé makes a series of decisions as to how much time to give to yours. He or she scans the objective for 30 seconds to see if you are a broad fit. So your objective must clearly and energetically communicate what you do, like a 20-floor elevator speech.

If you pass that test, the reader will give another 90 seconds to scan your last couple of jobs. You must describe the company and responsibilities, leaving out tactical details that are implicit to your role.

If you pass the second test, the reader will take five minutes to read your résumé thoroughly and think about how you might fit into the organization. If you are a fit, this will hopefully result in a phone call or interview.

Let's say you are a CFO. On your résumé, you could go into detail and write "responsible for accounts payable, accounts receivable, accounting, financial planning, etc." Or you can assume that anyone hiring for a CFO knows the general responsibilities already and say "responsible for all finance and accounting functions. Accomplishments include …"

Treating a résumé as a marketing document with the substance of your work history embedded in it is much more powerful than elaborately documenting your job history.

Isaac Cheifetz, a Twin Cities executive recruiter, can be reached through catalytic1.com.