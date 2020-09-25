The Traveler: B. Rowe Winecoff of Edina

A rainbow paints the sky above San Sebastian, a resort town in the Basque region of northern Spain. Named Donostia in the Basque language, the town is known for its picturesque beaches edged by a promenade and a cobblestone-lined old town with shops and restaurants. The photographer and his wife had stepped out of their hotel at just the right moment to capture the colorful sky as a rainstorm brewed over the Bay of Biscay. "The Basque region is a fascinating area with a long history of struggle for independence, a culture rich in the arts, unique and flavorful cuisine, and exquisite wines," Winecoff wrote in an e-mail. He shot this photograph with his iPhone 7.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.