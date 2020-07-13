Camping out
• Wild training camp starts Monday at Tria Rink in St. Paul, the first time the team has officially gathered since March 11. A day later, the NHL season was paused by the coronavirus pandemic.
• Players will undergo COVID-19 testing on an every-other-day basis. Other safety protocols include temperature/symptoms checks, social distancing and face coverings.
• The team will travel to Edmonton, the Western Conference hub city, on July 26. It will play one exhibition game before starting its qualifying matchup vs. Vancouver on Aug. 2.
