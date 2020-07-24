The Traveler: Bob Mitchell of Shakopee

A waterfall is reflected in a glassy lake at Yosemite National Park, in California's Sierra Nevada. Waterfalls throughout the park were putting on splashy shows because the winter had brought heavy snows, Mitchell wrote in an e-mail. The park is known for its many falls, which generally flow most robustly in May and June, as mountain snow melts. "We were just passing the location and were overwhelmed by the beauty," wrote Mitchell, who took this shot using a Nikon 810 digital camera. People who have not been to Yosemite should add it to their travel bucket list, he wrote. "The park is absolutely spectacular."