As THC beverages appear on more restaurant and bar menus, Michelle Courtright and Heather Klein are taking Minnesota's recent legalization of hemp-derived THC to new heights.

They're opening one of Minnesota's first THC restaurants, and it's entirely plant-based. (Cannabis is a plant, of course.) The chef-driven vegan restaurant — which will not serve alcohol — will offer guests a tincture with 5 milligrams of THC to be sprinkled onto food and drink as one wishes. It's a kind of choose-your-own THC adventure in an upscale setting.

Juniper will open in May in the former Common Roots Cafe space (2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.).

"We're at such an interesting place with THC," Courtright said. "It's part of the conversation every day."

The menu is by co-owner Klein, who is the chef behind Root to Rise, a vegan catering company. This is Klein's first restaurant.

Her take, said Courtright, is to focus on seasonal and local vegetables. "You're not going to see any substitutes that are popular right now, Beyond Meat or anything like that," Courtright said.

A bottle of THC tincture that will be offered to guests at the forthcoming plant-based restaurant Juniper

"It's elevated," she added. "We don't want to call it fine dining, because it's going to feel very relaxed, and there's going to be a vibe in there that's more about moderation and relaxation. But it won't feel like a cafe or smoothie shop."

Courtright and Klein have just moved into the Common Roots space and are remodeling to turn the counter-service area into a bar, among other changes. The patio space will be used in warmer weather.

The spot's history made it a perfect fit for Courtright and Klein's mission.

"It's about locally sourced food, it's about community, environmental justice. There are lots of similar issues we were tackling together."

Juniper will be open for lunch and dinner with weekend brunch. A prix-fixe menu option will take customers on a guided journey through the menu — with the extra oomph of a THC tincture in an eyedropper that allows diners to customize the experience.

"A lot of people are going to want to put that into their cocktail right away. That's their prerogative — they can go fast, go slow, they are on their journey, and it's assisted by their server and the chef," Courtright said. "But that tincture can be put on food, as well."

The syrup-like tincture is made with juniper, with some sweetness and savory notes, so it can be used in a variety of ways throughout the meal, on dishes such as lion's mane mushroom steak, plant-based charcuterie, hazelnut cacao almond cake (with CBD) and nonalcoholic cocktails.

"It's a little bit of everything," Courtright said. "It's just a really wonderful tour of plants — whether it's plants you're eating or plants you're digesting as THC."

The tinctures will also be sold to go from a market space in the restaurant.

Courtright's previous vegan restaurant, Fig + Farro, closed during the pandemic. For those who frequented the place, expect to see some key differences. Juniper will be more upscale, and significantly smaller than the sprawling restaurant that once anchored the former Calhoun Square.

And where Fig + Farro once had a kids' play space, Juniper is just for adults. "We will not have a playground," Courtright said with a laugh.

Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC in edibles and infused drinks in 2022, bars, restaurants and breweries have been rolling out new products on their menus. Potshotz, a THC bar, opened in St. Paul in January. A patchwork of state-by-state laws has led to many kinds of restaurants and lounges pushing the THC and CBD envelopes across the country.

Courtright hopes that as the law evolves in Minnesota — with an eye on full legalization of recreational marijuana — the THC aspect of her new restaurant will become normalized.

"It's definitely a conversation starter now. But it's more about how we're connecting with plants and connecting with the community."