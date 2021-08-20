Minnesota's political system is based on the presumption of two viable major political parties. Strong, vibrant parties are needed to field solid candidates, generate and pressure-test ideas, and motivate voters.

That's why the Star Tribune Editorial Board applauds the state Republican Party's decision to drive chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan from office. Carnahan has proved a toxic force in the top leadership position. The triggering event was disturbing enough: a close friend of hers and top donor during her reign, Anton Lazzaro, was recently arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking that also ensnared the 19-year-old head of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans.

But make no mistake, despite Carnahan's protestations, this wasn't just "guilt by association." What quickly followed was a cascade of complaints about Carnahan herself. It was revealed earlier that Carnahan compelled employees to sign nondisclosure agreements with a specific non-disparagement clause that would prevent them from any criticism of her and other top party leaders, accompanied by payments to buy their silence.

When the party recently voted to nullify those agreements, four of the most recent executive directors of the state GOP — all of whom served under Carnahan — stepped forward to demand her resignation, accusing her of creating a "morally bankrupt" and hostile work environment, ruling by "grudges, retaliation and intimidation," and providing examples. "End this cycle of pain and chaos," they urged.

We applaud the elected officials and party members courageous enough to demand action. That happens too little in politics these days, and was made more complicated by the fact that Carnahan is married to First District U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

But it's clear the party has far more work to do than ousting Carnahan, who reportedly pushed hard for an extravagant severance package. The executive committee deadlocked on that aspect, with some opting for no severance. In the end, Carnahan herself was allowed to cast the tie-breaking vote on a package of about $38,000. What ethical organization would allow a person to vote on their own severance, let alone cast the deciding vote?

This party has long needed stronger financial controls and better means of ensuring independent review of expenditures. Mismanagement of finances in the state GOP now stretches back well over a decade, to when Tony Sutton ran the operation into the ground, spending so heavily that the party was later served an eviction notice in 2012 for nonpayment of rent. The party has struggled with finances ever since.

The party's board was right to include further review of finances in its actions, along with its human resource protocols. The multiple accusations of sexual harassment by young women in the party must be addressed.

For the sake of the party, we hope the review includes an overhaul of financial rules and the creation of some much-needed guardrails. So much power is concentrated in the party chair right now that an unethical individual could takeadvantage. In an era when parties are more dependent than ever on small donors, it is incumbent on them to earn the trust of those donors by spending their money prudently.

But the biggest task facing the Republican Party of Minnesota is finding a chair who can provide the experience, knowledge, integrity, pragmatism and vision it so needs. As party activist Sheri Auclair told a Star Tribune reporter, "Right now, there is no [Minnesota Republican Party] brand. Right now the state party is in ruins."

Minnesota Republicans deserve better than this. So does the state as a whole.