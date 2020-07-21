PROJECTED TWINS STARTING ROTATION

Jose Berrios, RH: A two-time All Star at age 26, Berrios has resisted the Twins’ overtures to sign a long-term deal and will be eligible for free agency in 2023. He was eighth in the American League in ERA (3.68) last season and ninth in strikeouts (8.76) per nine innings.

Jake Odorizzi, RH: After his first All-Star season, Odorizzi got at $17.8 million qualifying tender (prorated to $6.6 million) for 2020 as he heads for free agency this winter. He was eighth in the AL with 15 victories last season.

Kenta Maeda, RH: Picked up from the Dodgers in an offseason trade, the 32-year-old had a nifty 1.074 WHIP in 2019, starting 26 games and relieving in nine others. In 24 postseason games, he has a 3.31 ERA.

Homer Bailey, RH: The 34-year-old pitched no-hitters for the Reds in 2012 and 2013 but has been plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness after signing a six-year, $105 million contract before the 2014 season. The 13-year veteran had success late last year with Oakland, and the Twins signed him to a $7 million deal.

Rich Hill, LH: One benefit of the shutdown was Hill had a chance to recover from elbow surgery. Now 40, Hill reinvented himself as a starter in a journey that included independent baseball to go 30-16 over the past four seasons for the Dodgers. The Twins are his ninth major league team in 16 seasons.