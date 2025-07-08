Twins-Cubs series preview: Pitching probables, radio-TV information, injury report

The Cubs lead MLB in run-differential (+126) and extra-base hits (312). ... They have four players with at least 50 RBI and seven players with at least 10 home runs. ... RF Seiya Suzuki is fourth in the N.L. with 25 home runs and leads the N.L. with 77 RBI. ... Inver Grove Heights native Michael Busch, who was fourth among NL first basemen in the All-Star fan voting, is hitting .297 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI. OFs Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker will start for the NL in the All-Star Game.