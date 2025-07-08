Twins

Twins-Cubs series preview: Pitching probables, radio-TV information, injury report

Chicago leads the National League Central heading into the three-game set at Target Field.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 1:20PM
The five players that hit home runs on July 4 for the Cubs in a game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field pose. They are, from left, Carson Kelly, Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki. (Daniel Bartel)

Chicago Cubs at Twins

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., Twins.TV, Ch. 9: LHP Shota Imanaga (5-2, 2.78 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (4-4, 4.41)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., Twins.TV: RHP Cade Horton (3-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (2-3, 5.48)

Thursday,12:10 p.m., Twins.TV: RHP Colin Rea (6-3, 4.13 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.64)

CHICAGO UPDATE

The National League Central-leading Cubs (54-36), who have had at least a share of first place since April 4, open a six-game road trip after going 5-1 in a homestand, which concluded with an 11-0 victory over St. Louis on Sunday. ... They are 14-7 against American League teams — 7-2 against AL Central teams.

The Cubs lead MLB in run-differential (+126) and extra-base hits (312). ... They have four players with at least 50 RBI and seven players with at least 10 home runs. ... RF Seiya Suzuki is fourth in the N.L. with 25 home runs and leads the N.L. with 77 RBI. ... Inver Grove Heights native Michael Busch, who was fourth among NL first basemen in the All-Star fan voting, is hitting .297 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI. OFs Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker will start for the NL in the All-Star Game.

LHP Matthew Boyd, who is 9-3 with 2.52 ERA, was named to the All-Star team. ... Imanaga, who is 20-5 since joining the Cubs in 2024, struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and two runs in seven innings in the Cubs’ 7-3 victory over the Twins last Aug. 6.

RHP Jameson Taillon (right calf strain) is expected to miss a month after being placed on the 15-day injured list on July 4. ... C Miguel Amaya (left oblique strain), on the injured list since May 25, is expected to return post All-Star break. ... RHP Javier Assad (left oblique strain) is out.

TWINS UPDATE

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will add Home Run Derby to his All-Star duties

Sports

The supposedly mighty AL Central has fallen apart

Twins

Twins can’t finish off sweep of Rays as Tampa Bay scores three in 10th inning

Twins

Buxton is chosen as Twins’ only All-Star

Twins

Neal: Twins’ Joe Ryan isn’t an All-Star, even if he deserves to be

The Twins (43-47) begin a stretch of 15 consecutive games against NL teams after winning two of three games from Tampa Bay over the weekend at Target Field. The Twins improved to 10-15 in one-run decisions with walk-off victories on Friday and Saturday. ... They are 5-11 against left-handed starters.

The Twins, who went 1-2 against the Cubs last season in August at Wrigley Field, are 9-15 against NL teams this season. ... OF Harrison Bader went 3-for-9 with three home runs and five RBI in the Tampa Bay series. Bader, who hit 12 home runs in 143 games last season, has hit 10 in 80 games this season. ... SS Carlos Correa is hitting .317 (19-for-60) in his past 16 games.

RHP Bailey Ober (left hip impingement), RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain), RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) and 2B Luke Keaschall (right forearm fracture) are out. ... After the Cubs series, the Twins finish the pre-All Star break portion of their schedule with three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning Friday.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins-Cubs series preview: Pitching probables, radio-TV information, injury report

card image

Chicago leads the National League Central heading into the three-game set at Target Field.

Twins

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will add Home Run Derby to his All-Star duties

card image

Sports

Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo get fired by the last-place Washington Nationals

card image