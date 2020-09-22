High school football and volleyball were approved to resume seasons this fall, with practices resuming on Monday.
Football
First games: Oct. 9-10
Season length: Six games
Postseason: Format to be determined
Volleyball
First games: Oct. 8
Season length: 14 matches over 11 weeks
Postseason: Format to be determined
