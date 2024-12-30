A letter from Jimmy Carter

His criticism stung because it was true. I went back to Waco and heard his voice in my head every day until it convinced me. I changed what I did. I kept writing academic articles, but I moved beyond that, too. I stayed up late at night at the kitchen table writing Supreme Court briefs and began to write for broader audiences in commentaries and at the Huffington Post. I sought out political leaders to press for a solution. Eventually, I left Baylor and Waco for Minneapolis in part because I was allowed to begin a clemency clinic at the University of St. Thomas, where I could work with students to directly help people serving sentences (mostly narcotics sentences) that were too long to serve any rational purpose. I became a different kind of professor.