Fourteen teams in the past 16 seasons have made the playoffs after posting a losing record through 11 games. Ten of them went on to win at least one playoff game.

2019 Eagles: 5-6 through 11 games; 9-7 final record

x-2018 Eagles: 5-6; 9-7

xy-2016 Packers: 5-6; 10-6

2015 Washington: 5-6; 9-7

x-2014 Panthers: 3-7-1; 7-8-1

x-2013 Chargers: 5-6; 9-7

2012 Washington: 5-6; 10-6

x-2010 Seahawks: 5-6; 7-9

xy-2009 Jets: 5-6; 9-7

x-2008 Chargers: 4-7; 8-8

2007 Washington: 5-6; 9-7

x-2006 Eagles: 5-6; 10-6

x-2005 Washington: 5-6; 10-6

x-2004 Rams: 5-6; 8-8

x-won a playoff game; xy-won two playoff games before losing conference championship game