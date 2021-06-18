More from Star Tribune
Twins
The terrifying part of pitching: 'My head is bleeding'
Four Twins' pitchers have been hit in the head by line drives, their stories share the horrific commonality of what a baseball can do and the incredible resiliency of pro athletes.
Vikings
Neal: Education only just beginning for Vikings first-round pick Darrisaw
Mike Zimmer is not ready to hand the left tackle position over to Virginia Tech product Christian Darrisaw. The Vikings want to see him produce.
Vikings
Vikings' Kubiak getting 'on-the-spot' play-calling training
Kubiak, the 34-year-old rookie offensive coordinator, said he's been given "valuable repetition" this spring feeling out how he'll call plays in varied game situations.
Vikings
Vikings' training camp plans include charging for some practices
For the first time, the team will charge for tickets to four practices, including a U.S. Bank Stadium scrimmage on Aug. 7 for up to 20,000 fans.
A downtown Minneapolis condo offers beauty inside and out
Artful, high-end designs inside are complemented by gorgeous, 22-story views of Minneapolis.