From the Editorial Board: A divided Minnesota shouldn’t stall state lawmakers

Bipartisan advances on other issues should be sought, too, including the state’s status as a top place to do business. While Minnesota should be proud of its relatively high ranking, challenges (crystallized in a recent commentary from Doug Loon, president and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce) about slow growth, workforce development and the size of the state’s economy relative to other states are legitimate areas of legislative concern and should be considered accordingly. Because it should not be forgotten that the extraordinary innovation of Minnesota companies and the productivity of the state’s labor force is responsible for the excess revenue that prior legislative sessions have been quick to spend.